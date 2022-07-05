Haitian American Dr. Eli Joseph Confirmed to Speak at the Two Upcoming TEDx Conferences

Haitian American Dr. Eli Joseph will deliver his second TEDx talk this fall at the upcoming TEDxQueensVillage conference on September 2, 2022, in Queens, New York City. The theme for his talk is entitled “Time is Your Biggest Competition.”

Soon after, Dr. Eli Joseph is set to deliver his third TEDx talk at the upcoming TEDxCSULB conference on November 12, 2022, in Long Beach, California. The title of his talk is entitled “No Trace, No Case.”

Born in 1994 and raised in New York City, Joseph grew up in a conservative Haitian household where education was held in high regard. In 2015, Eli Joseph graduated from Queens College with his Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics. The following year, Eli graduated from Brooklyn College with his Master’s degree in Business Administration. In 2019, Dr. Joseph made history by becoming the first-ever graduate to earn a Doctor of Business Administration from Felician University at age 24.

Dr. Joseph currently serves as a faculty associate in the Applied Analytics program at the Columbia University School of Professional Studies. He is also the author of The Perfect Rejection Resume, and a partner and medical examiner at ExamOne, a Quest Diagnostics company. In addition to being a TED member and a member of the Grammy Recording Academy, he is also a contributor for Inc. Magazine, Entrepreneur Magazine, The Enterprisers Project, The Harvard Business Review among other publications.

The theme for the TEDxCSULB conference event is Navigating the Unknown. The theme for the TEDxQueensVillage conference event is LIMITLESS: The Impossible is Possible.

His last TEDx talk was recorded and published in 2018 entitled “Can We Determine Success Without a Scoreboard?” where he explained through charts, graphs, and a mathematical model, combined with personal stories how the success of a team in a sporting event can be determined without the explicit use of a scoreboard.