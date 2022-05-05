fbpx
CommunityFeaturedNews

Haitian-American Karine Jean-Pierre Named First Black Female White House Press Secretary

karine jean-pierre
White House press secretary Jen Psaki, right, listens as incoming press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Sheri-Kae McLeod

President Joe Biden has named Haitian-American Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House press secretary, the first Black woman and openly LGBTQ person to serve in the role, with incumbent Jen Psaki set to leave the post soon.

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris administration on behalf of the American people,” Biden said in a statement praising Jean-Pierre.

Psaki, who leaves the White House on May 13, praised her successor as a “partner in truth,” noting the significance of the history-making appointment.

“Representation matters and she is going to give a voice to so many and show so many what is truly possible when you work hard and dream big,” Psaki said.

Taking the lectern briefly while Psaki briefed the press Thursday, Jean-Pierre said she was “still processing” the significance of her hire, calling it “an honor and privilege to be behind this podium.”

“This is a historic moment, and it’s not lost on me,” she said. “It’s a very emotional day.”

Psaki said Biden offered the job to Jean-Pierre Thursday in the Oval Office. White House staffers were gathered after the offer and greeted Jean-Pierre with applause, an official said. Two “warm bottles” of champagne were procured for a toast in White House paper cups, the official added, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe the internal gathering.

Jean-Pierre had previously served as principal deputy press secretary in the White House since Biden’s inauguration.

During the presidential campaign, Jean-Pierre was a senior adviser and then chief of staff to Kamala Harris, making her the first Black person to hold that position for a vice-presidential nominee. She was also the first member of the LGBTQ+ community in that position.

Before joining the Biden presidential campaign, she was the chief public affairs officer of the progressive group MoveOn.org and a former political analyst for NBC and MSNBC. She also worked in political affairs in the Obama White House and on his reelection campaign.

Jean-Pierre was born in Martinique to Haitian immigrant parents but raised in New York. During the campaign, she pushed for the Caribbean-American, especially the Haitian-American vote, and was an unofficial spokesperson on immigration.

Jean-Pierre and her partner, CNN correspondent Suzanne Malveaux, have a daughter.

She is among the slew of Caribbean Americans in the White House, alongside Karen Andrew, Kristen Clarke, Susan Rice, and of course, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Previous articleAlmost 10,000 Cases of Child Abuse in Jamaica Annually According to CPSFA
Next articleSkillibeng to Perform at Planet Afropunk in Miami

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Skillibeng to Perform at Planet Afropunk in Miami

Skillibeng to Perform at Planet Afropunk in Miami

Click here to view
Skip to content