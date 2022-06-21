Diaspora Gives US$300 Million Boost to Jamaica’s Healthcare Sector

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamaica’s healthcare sector received a boost valued at US$300 million from various diaspora organizations and individuals.

This was revealed by the island’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie at the recent Diaspora Conference Health and Wellness session.

The panelists for the session included the CMO along with Dr. Gary Rhule, Jamaica Diaspora North East co-chair; Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, state minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness; Claudette Powell, chair of the Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA Health Sector, and several other members of the diaspora who joined virtually.

- Advertisement -

While speaking on the recent developments in the island’s healthcare sector, the CMO noted that members of the Jamaican diaspora continue play a significant part in the sector’s growth.

“We are very happy to have the diaspora on board. You have been on board for a long time, but I think that at this time, there is even more opportunity for engagement. When we look at it over the last two years with COVID, the diaspora contributed over 300 million in terms of equipment and supplies and so we recognize that you are a huge force that we need to join with and to ensure that we’re integrated in our approach,” Dr Bisasor-McKenzie said.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton also thanked the diaspora members for their assistance in helping Jamaica get through one of the harshest health crises the world has ever seen.

“Approximately six percent of our budget has been contributions or donations in one way or the other – whether through personnel and expertise or gifts in equipment – coming from the diaspora,” Minister Tufton noted.

The minister also noted that the government has a special diaspora unit in the Ministry of Health and Wellness to facilitate contributions and donations.

The CMO also urged continued collaboration between Jamaica and members of the diaspora and said there are other areas in which they can assist the island’s healthcare sector such as telemedicine and the establishment of a database to allow for the re-engagement of medical professionals in the diaspora.

Dr Bisasor-McKenzie said she recognizes that many medical personnel including nurses who migrate from Jamaica have a yearning to return to the island and give service.

Claudette Powell, who is also a registered professional nurse, echoed the CMO’s sentiments and also urged members of the diaspora to be alert for opportunities to assist Jamaica.

“The diaspora is willing and able to assist positively to transform the health and wellness services in Jamaica if we are recognized as stakeholders and allowed to share our expertise. And I want to implore the members of the global diaspora to look for opportunities for Jamaica,” Powell said.

The CMO added that the government is looking to transform the healthcare sector in the next few years and will actively engage members of the diaspora for assistance, especially in the area of expertise.