Caribbean Diaspora News

Cuban among 81 arrested in ICE operation in Kentucky

ICE operation
By Sheri-kae McLeod

A Cuban national was among 81 undocumented immigrants arrested during a multi-agency enforcement operation led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from March 10 to 14 in Kentucky.

The operation, which included the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), was part of a broader immigration enforcement push under the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

According to ICE, 25 of the individuals arrested face criminal charges, including illegal reentry, possession of firearms, and drug trafficking. The remaining individuals are being held in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. While ICE has not released details about the Cuban national, officials confirmed that those arrested also include citizens of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, India, and Palau.

The arrests come amid a broader effort by the Trump administration to intensify immigration enforcement across the country. The administration has prioritized the removal of undocumented immigrants with criminal records, as well as those accused of violating immigration laws. Officials have also expanded visa restrictions and border security measures in an effort to curb illegal entry into the U.S.

Among those arrested during the operation in Kentucky were:

- Advertisement -
  • A 35-year-old Honduran national charged with possession of a firearm by an illegal alien and illegal reentry.
  • A 50-year-old Mexican national charged with possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.
  • A 30-year-old Mexican national charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.
  • A 45-year-old Guatemalan national convicted of domestic violence, public intoxication, driving without a license, and DUI.
  • A 44-year-old Indian national convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor, intimidation, and battery.
  • A 32-year-old Mexican national convicted of drug trafficking, found in possession of multiple firearms with machine gun conversion devices, and charged with illegal reentry.

ICE officials emphasized the importance of the operation in ensuring public safety. “Public safety relies on the expertise of ICE officers who are able to coordinate across federal agencies to accomplish these arrests,” said Sam Olson, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Chicago Field Office Director. “Operations that lead to the arrest and detention of alien offenders can be complex and may, at times, prove to be challenging. Our agency is more than capable of meeting those challenges.”

The arrests in Kentucky align with the Trump administration’s broader immigration enforcement strategy, which has seen a rise in deportations and workplace immigration raids in recent years. The administration has also sought to restrict asylum policies and expedite removals of undocumented immigrants.

Criminal charges in the Kentucky arrests are being pursued by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Western and Eastern Districts of Kentucky.

More Stories

CNN anchor Abby Phillip

CNN’s Abby Phillip, of Trinidadian roots, to deliver 23rd Eric Williams Memorial Lecture

CNN anchor Abby Phillip will headline the 23rd Eric E. Williams Memorial Lecture, delivering a keynote on “Journalism in Challenging Times.” The lecture takes place...
Guyanese Influencer Remains In ICE Custody In Louisiana

Guyanese influencer ‘Melly Mel’ remains in ICE custody in Louisiana 

Melissa 'Melly Mel' Atwell, a social media influencer of Guyanese origin residing in the United States, remains in custody with U.S. Immigration and Customs...
Audrey Marks

Senator Audrey Marks to receive prestigious AFUWI Trailblazer Award

Newly appointed Minister of Efficiency, Innovation, and Digital Transformation, Senator Audrey Marks, is set to receive the prestigious Trailblazer Award from the American Foundation...
Denise Simmons

Haitian-Amerian South Florida entrepreneur M. Denise Simmons named Franchisee of the Year

In a groundbreaking achievement during Women’s History Month, M. Denise Simmons, a first-generation Haitian-American businesswoman, has been named Franchisee of the Year by the...
Hilary Creary

Hilary Creary becomes second Jamaican-American Magistrate in Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit

Hilary Creary has made history as the second Jamaican-American to serve as a Magistrate in Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit. Sworn in today, Creary joins a...
Audrey Marks

Senator Audrey Marks vows stronger diaspora engagement in new role

Senator Audrey Marks has reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening Jamaica’s ties with its diaspora as she takes on her new role within the Office...
Rosie Gordon-Wallace

Rosie Gordon-Wallace: Championing Caribbean art in South Florida and beyond

For more than two decades, Rosie Gordon-Wallace has been at the forefront of championing Caribbean art, carving out a space for diaspora artists in...
Cuban national immigration fraud

Cuban national arrested in Florida for alleged immigration fraud

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in coordination with the FBI, has arrested a Cuban national who allegedly obtained Legal Permanent Resident (LPR) status...
Haitian fugitive

ICE arrests Haitian fugitive wanted for murder after prison escape

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested Wilbert Jean-Baptiste, a 38-year-old convicted murderer who escaped from a Haitian prison, officials confirmed. Jean-Baptiste was...
Melly Mel Guyana

Guyanese social media activist ‘Melly Mel’ detained by ICE in the US

Guyanese social media activist Melissa ‘Melly Mel’ Atwell has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and is currently being held at...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
CNN anchor Abby Phillip

CNN’s Abby Phillip, of Trinidadian roots, to deliver 23rd Eric Williams...

Skip to content