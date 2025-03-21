Cuban among 81 arrested in ICE operation in Kentucky

A Cuban national was among 81 undocumented immigrants arrested during a multi-agency enforcement operation led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from March 10 to 14 in Kentucky.

The operation, which included the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), was part of a broader immigration enforcement push under the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

According to ICE, 25 of the individuals arrested face criminal charges, including illegal reentry, possession of firearms, and drug trafficking. The remaining individuals are being held in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. While ICE has not released details about the Cuban national, officials confirmed that those arrested also include citizens of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, India, and Palau.

The arrests come amid a broader effort by the Trump administration to intensify immigration enforcement across the country. The administration has prioritized the removal of undocumented immigrants with criminal records, as well as those accused of violating immigration laws. Officials have also expanded visa restrictions and border security measures in an effort to curb illegal entry into the U.S.

Among those arrested during the operation in Kentucky were:

A 35-year-old Honduran national charged with possession of a firearm by an illegal alien and illegal reentry.

A 50-year-old Mexican national charged with possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

A 30-year-old Mexican national charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

A 45-year-old Guatemalan national convicted of domestic violence, public intoxication, driving without a license, and DUI.

A 44-year-old Indian national convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor, intimidation, and battery.

A 32-year-old Mexican national convicted of drug trafficking, found in possession of multiple firearms with machine gun conversion devices, and charged with illegal reentry.

ICE officials emphasized the importance of the operation in ensuring public safety. “Public safety relies on the expertise of ICE officers who are able to coordinate across federal agencies to accomplish these arrests,” said Sam Olson, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Chicago Field Office Director. “Operations that lead to the arrest and detention of alien offenders can be complex and may, at times, prove to be challenging. Our agency is more than capable of meeting those challenges.”

The arrests in Kentucky align with the Trump administration’s broader immigration enforcement strategy, which has seen a rise in deportations and workplace immigration raids in recent years. The administration has also sought to restrict asylum policies and expedite removals of undocumented immigrants.

Criminal charges in the Kentucky arrests are being pursued by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Western and Eastern Districts of Kentucky.