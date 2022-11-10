Caribbean-American legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman gives thanks for first full-term election

A day after her landslide victory in midterm elections in the United States, Caribbean American legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman has thanked voters in New York’s 58th State Assembly District in Brooklyn for her electing her for her first two-year term.

“Thank you for electing me to my first full term as your Assemblywoman!” said Democrat Chandler-Waterman, the daughter of Jamaican and Barbadian immigrants, in a message to constituents on Wednesday. “I am incredibly humbled to say those words.

“I want to begin by thanking God for his guidance,” added Chandler-Waterman, who resoundingly defeated Monique Allen-Davy, who ran on the Republican and Conservative Parties’ lines, in Tuesday’s vote.

With all 64 Election Districts reporting, Chandler-Waterman received 21,697 votes, or 92.07 per cent, to Allen-Davy 1,138, or 4.83 per cent. There was a total of 23,567 ballots.

“With each step I’ve taken, I’ve relied on prayer and faith,” said Chandler-Waterman, who, earlier this year, succeeded former New York State Assemblyman, Jamaican-born N. Nick Perry, the long-time representative for the 58th Assembly District, now serving as US Ambassador to Jamaica.

Chandler-Waterman, a community activist and advocate-turned-politician, said she was also grateful to her husband, Eric Waterman, and their four children for their “love, patience and support.”

In addition, she said she will always be thankful to her mentor, Ambassador Perry, who supported her.

“He was the steward of this community for 30 years, and I will work to build on his legacy,” said Chandler-Waterman, who first assumed elective office on May 31 after winning the Special Election on May 24 to succeed Perry.

Just over a month later, on June 28, she won the Democratic Primary to advance to Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Additionally, Chandler-Waterman thanked her campaign manager Andrenia Burgis and Team Monique, and all of her supporters for “believing in my dedication and vision for District 58”.

With eyes on the future, she said she has established a youth ambassador program “to build leadership skills, engage our young people in community building and educate them about government.

“We have a lot more work to do,” Chandler-Waterman said. “I will continue, along with my dedicated staff, to work tirelessly to fight gun violence and protect the community.

“I will champion common sense policies that support children and seniors, protect a woman’s right to choose, and the health of Black birthing people. I will fight for a State budget that protects the middle and working classes and provides resources for education and job creation.”

Monique Chandler-Waterman – who was born and raised in the 58th District that includes parts of the Brooklyn neighborhoods of East Flatbush, Canarsie, Crown Heights and Brownsville – said she is dedicated to making the district “the best that it can be.”

CMC/