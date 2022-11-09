Some Jamaican candidates successful, others fare poorly in US midterm elections

There were mixed results in Tuesday’s mid-term elections in the United States for the Jamaican candidates after some came out victorious while others running for Congress were unsuccessful.

During the mid-term elections, all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives were up for grabs while 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate were contested.

Wes Moore, an African-American of Jamaican heritage, became the new governor of Maryland, becoming the first black person to be elected to the post.

He defeated Dan Cox, a Donald Trump-backed Republican candidate.

Moore, a businessman, author, philanthropist, and veteran, is the third African American to be elected governor of a state in the United States.

He is also a Rhodes Scholar endorsed by Oprah Winfrey, US President Joe Biden, and former president Barack Obama.

On the other hand, other Jamaicans running for Congress like Karen Green did not fare very well.

Green lost to her Republican opponent in Florida’s Congressional District 7. At the same time, Jackie Gordon lost to her Republican opponent in New York’s 2nd Congressional District.

Carla Spalding, who ran in Florida’s 25th Congressional District, was also unsuccessful.

However, Congresswoman, Yvette Clarke still holds her Brooklyn 9th Congressional seat.

Shelia Jackson Lee of Texas also retained her seat.

Stacy Plascette of the United States Virgin Islands was also re-elected to Congress, along with Sheila Cherfilus McCormick of Haitian heritage who represents Florida’s 20th Congressional District.