fbpx
NewsCaribbeanLocal

Some Jamaican candidates successful, others fare poorly in US midterm elections

Some Jamaican candidates successful, others fare poorly in US midterm elections
Democrat Wes Moore, second from left, hugs his daughter, Mia, center, as Moore's mother, Joy Thomas Moore, left, his son, Jamie, second from right, and his wife, Dawn, look on after he spoke to supporters during an election night gathering after he was declared the winner of the Maryland gubernatorial race, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Micaiah Morgan

There were mixed results in Tuesday’s mid-term elections in the United States for the Jamaican candidates after some came out victorious while others running for Congress were unsuccessful.

During the mid-term elections, all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives were up for grabs while 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate were contested.

Wes Moore, an African-American of Jamaican heritage, became the new governor of Maryland, becoming the first black person to be elected to the post.

- Advertisement -

He defeated Dan Cox, a Donald Trump-backed Republican candidate.

Moore, a businessman, author, philanthropist, and veteran, is the third African American to be elected governor of a state in the United States.

He is also a Rhodes Scholar endorsed by Oprah Winfrey, US President Joe Biden, and former president Barack Obama.

On the other hand, other Jamaicans running for Congress like Karen Green did not fare very well.

Green lost to her Republican opponent in Florida’s Congressional District 7. At the same time, Jackie Gordon lost to her Republican opponent in New York’s 2nd Congressional District.

Carla Spalding, who ran in Florida’s 25th Congressional District, was also unsuccessful.

However, Congresswoman, Yvette Clarke still holds her Brooklyn 9th Congressional seat.

Shelia Jackson Lee of Texas also retained her seat.

Stacy Plascette of the United States Virgin Islands was also re-elected to Congress, along with Sheila Cherfilus McCormick of Haitian heritage who represents Florida’s 20th Congressional District.

 

Previous articleJamaican woman remanded in the US for fatally stabbing man
Next articleSpice Clears the Air

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Justeliving Naturals: Home experiment blossoms into a Caribbean-American product-line

Justeliving Naturals: Home experiment blossoms into a Caribbean-American product-line

Click here to view
Skip to content