Caribbean-American Community Mourns Late Pastor Reverend Dr. Alexander Wilberforce Morgan

The Caribbean-American community in Lauderhill is mourning the death of community Pastor Reverend Dr. Alexander Wilberforce Morgan, who suddenly passed away on October 9th, 2021. He was 91-years-old.

Dr. Morgan is remembered as an emblematic stalwart of the Christian community, who touched the lives of many residents. His family said he was vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Morgan started his education at Excelsior High school in Jamaica and then later, attended the United States at Brooklyn College. While studying in college, he was also employed by Pan American Airlines, serving there for twenty years (20 yrs.).

- Advertisement -

He was called to Ministry and became one of the most well-known Caribbean pastors in his community. His last assignment ended at Lauderhill Baptist where he led, build, and dedicated his time to the church for sixteen years.

He is survived by his beloved wife Thelma Tyrell Morgan, six of seven children birth to his 1st deceased wife Pamela Morgan: Wilberforce Jnr., Coleen, Milton, Franz, Maxine, Leeroy, one child who passed on before him Eileen Reid; brother Timothy, grand and great-grandchildren, sons and daughters-in-law, Sister-in-law Marjorie Joy Gale, other relatives, his church family, and hundreds of friends.

In paying tribute to Dr. Morgan, Sister Wiggie Washington and church family st Lauderhill Baptist said: “We, the family, wish to express our deepest appreciation for all the prayers, and kindness that has been shown to us in our time of grief. Pastor Morgan would want us to say, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith, henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness which the lord, the righteous judge shall give me at that day.”