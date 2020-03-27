Broward County Issues Emergency Order Urging Residents to Shelter in Place

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – County Administrator Bertha Henry issued Emergency Order 20-03 today, announcing a Shelter-in-Place: Safer at Home Policy for residents. The Order clarifies certain aspects of Emergency Order 20-01, particularly with regard to businesses identified as “essential,” and defines “essential employees.”

The Order states:

“Individuals are strongly urged to remain home other than to engage in essential activities, which are the minimum activities necessary to conduct Minimum Business Operations as defined…or to engage in or patronize Essential Businesses as defined…unless otherwise expressly exempted from the limitations of Broward County Administrator’s Emergency Order 20-01.”

Individual daily outdoor exercise that complies with social distancing guidelines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is permitted.

Updates to “Essential Businesses”

The Order updates the list of “essential businesses” and clarifies certain provisions. Residents and business owners/operators should read the full Emergency Order for details, and/or consult with their attorney for further clarification. All businesses that continue to operate throughout the COVID-19 crisis must operate in full compliance with CDC social distancing guidelines.

Definition of Essential Employees

Emergency Order 20-03 also defines “essential employees.” The list includes first responders, public health workers, emergency management personnel, emergency dispatchers, law enforcement personnel and related contractors, persons working for emergency services providers, and governmental employees performing work in the course and scope of their employment.

The Order also allows the Broward County Administrator or designee to designate additional persons and entities as essential employees, without further amending the Order.

Essential employees are exempt from any travel or other restrictions relating to COVID-19 that are issued by any local governmental entity, to the extent those activities are required for the employee to complete their duties.