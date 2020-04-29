With a look at some of the top stories making the news today, April 29 across your Caribbean-American community in South Florida, I am…for CNW 90.

Today’s newscast is brought to you by the Florida Department of Health. To help stop the spread of COVID-19, The Florida Department of Health in Broward County reminds everyone to practice social distancing, wash your hands often with soap and water and cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Coming up in the newscast, Florida to make unemployment claims retroactive, Palm Beach County reopens several recreational venues and Jamaica announces re-entry protocol for nationals stuck overseas.

Now for the news in the detail

Florida’s Department of Management Services announced that residents that have had a delay in making unemployment claims, due to issues with the system, will receive their funds retroactively to the day of their job loss, if that date was after March 9. Hundreds of thousands of Floridians have struggled to file for unemployment due to issues with the online application and the DEO call center. The department said the slow issues are no fault of residents and the delays in applications will still be honored.

In the meantime, Palm Beach County officials have announced that several recreational venues will be reopening on Wednesday, April 29, after being closed for more than a month due to COVID-19. The venues reopened include boating and marine activities, golf courses, parks, tennis courts and community pools. Officials say that while COVID-19 is still a threat in the county, people must continue to adhere to CDC guidelines which include social distancing, wearing face masks, gatherings of less than 10 people and stay six feet apart. The sheriff says his deputies will strictly enforce social distancing requirements. Violators could be charged with violating a county order, which carries a possible $500 fine and 60 days in jail.

In Caribbean News, The Jamaican government has announced a protocol that will allow for the re-entry of Jamaicans that have been stuck overseas due to COVID-19. Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kamina Johnson Smith advised that priority will be given to Jamaicans experiencing hardships overseas. She said nationals that live overseas and would like to come to Jamaica for business or leisure will have to wait. Nationals are being advised to complete the immigration form on the jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm for re-entry approval. The minister stressed that airlines will not accept bookings until individuals have received re-entry approval. Once the nationals arrive on the island, they will have to be tested for COVID1-9 and quarantined in a state facility for 14 days.

In the meantime, The annual Reggae Sumfest, Jamaica’s biggest entertainment festival, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers said that after consultations with the office of the prime minister, they decided to cancel the festival that was initially scheduled to take place this July. The next Reggae Sumfest will be held from July 18 to 24, 2021. Patrons now have until May 27 to request a refund for existing online tickets, otherwise, tickets will be valid for redemption at Reggae Sumfest 2021.

For more information on these and other stories, visit CNWNETWORK.com. Remember to pick up this week’s copy of our Caribbean National Weekly at your nearest Caribbean – American outlet.

You’ve been watching CNW90, I’m…