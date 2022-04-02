Let’s Pledge to be Aware of Child Abuse this Month

Every year since 1983, the month of April has been recognized as National Child Abuse Prevention Month, proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan. Awareness is important and provides an opportunity for individuals to become aware of the ill-wills affecting our youth’s and communities’ physical, psychological, and emotional development.

There are several types of abuse:

Physical abuse is a bodily injury inflicted by other than accidental means on a child or intentionally injuring a child.

Child sexual abuse includes sexual assault or sexual exploitation of anyone under the age of18. Sexual assault is any sexual act with children, intentional masturbation in the presence of children, and child molestation.

Child Sexual exploitation includes preparing, selling, or distributing pornographic materials involving children; performances involving obscene sexual conduct; and child prostitution.

Willful cruelty or unjustified punishment includes inflicting or permitting unjustifiable physical pain or mental suffering or the endangerment of the child’s person or health.

Get the facts

Florida Statewide abuse hotline reports 14,352 Child Abuse reports for Broward County in 2018. (Nancy J. Cotterman Center)

Every 92 seconds, a person experiences sexual assault in the United States. (RAINN)

One in 5 women and 1 in 71 men will be raped at some point in their lives. (National Sexual Violence Resource Center)

Nearly 700,000 children are abused in the United States annually. (National Children’s Alliance)

One in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18. (National Crime Victimization Survey)

Every 8 minutes, child protective services substantiate a claim of child sexual abuse. (National Sexual Assault Hotline)

In an article published in 2013, the estimated population of female Child Sexual Assault (CSA) victims in Florida prisons was 918 684. The estimated portion of female inmates with a history of CSA was 35%. The annual cost per Florida inmate is $17,338, and the estimated annual corrections cost attributed to female CSA victims incarcerated in Florida

Prevention

It is important to understand the signs of child abuse, such as unexplained injuries, difficulties making friends, sudden changes in eating or sleeping patterns, inappropriate sexual behavior, poor hygiene, and hostility. What is most important is knowing what to do when children are affected.

Abuse of children in all forms not only has an effect on one’s ability to live a somewhat normal life but also has a tremendous impact on economic development within communities. Therefore, it is important to understand the contributions to these societal problems, have open discussions without blame to the victims, and most importantly, create a safe space to nurture relations that ensures our children succeed.”

This April 2022, as Child Abuse Prevention Month is recognized in the US, let’s pledge to become more aware of the long-term consequences of the trauma, such as mental health, the negative effects on one’s health, education, and potential job opportunities.

Reporting

According to the Department of Children and Families, you are a mandatory reporter if you know, or have reasonable cause to suspect, that a child is abused, abandoned, or neglected by a parent, legal custodian, caregiver, or another person responsible for the child’s welfare. § 39.201(1)(a), Florida Statutes. To report an allegation in Spanish or Creole, please call 1-800-962-2873; for TTY, use 711 or 1-800-955-8771. This toll-free number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with counselors waiting to assist you.

Female Development World Organization (FDWO)

FDWO focuses on Education, Athletics, Health, and Social Development, which provides access and pathways to higher education, organized sports and competitions, college-educated mentorship, environmental care, and the exploration of the arts, politics, and programs to facilitate the holistic development of young women across the USA and Caribbean.

The organization was founded in January 2013 and operates as a 501c3 nonprofit organization that has positively impacted victims and survivors of human trafficking and abuse worldwide. The organization’s goal is to make a difference in the minds of both adults and youth who have been affected by this global crisis. FDWO’s primary focus is on girls’ development, but boys are not excluded.