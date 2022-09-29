Wolmer’s Boys’ School mourns death of teen mistakenly shot by dad

Wolmer’s Boys’ School principal Dwight Pennycooke said grief counselors and well-wishers have rallied around the school community in the aftermath of Raheem Shaw’s death on Wednesday morning.

The 15-year-old was fatally shot at home by his father in a case of mistaken identity as his 51-year-old father allegedly mistook him for an intruder.

The Wolmerian was a member of Form 5R at the Heroes Circle institution.

Members of Form 5R have been receiving counseling from members of Region One’s Guidance and Counselling Unit, as well as guidance counsellors from Wolmer’s Girls’ School, St. Andrew High School for Girls, Kingston College, and Camperdown.

Pennycooke also commended the Wolmer’s Old Boys Association whose members have provided support to the young student population.

Shaw is the second Wolmerian who has died in the last five months.

In May, Wolmer’s Boys’ School mourned the death of 15-year-old David Minott who died during a church beach trip at the Sommerset Falls in Hope Bay, Portland.

It was reported that Minott drowned moments after he had completed a boat ride at the tourist attraction.

Minott was said to be the grandson of the late reggae icon Sugar Minott.