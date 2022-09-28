Father kills teen son in case of mistaken identity

A 51-year-old Jamaican man fatally shot his 15-year-old son in an alleged case of mistaken identity at their home in Hellshire, St Catherine on Wednesday morning.

The teen, Raheem Shaw, who attended Wolmer’s Boys’ School, was mistaken for someone attempting to break into his house in the Cave Hill neighborhood.

According to police reports, at about 3:15 am, the family was asleep at home when Raheem’s mother reported hearing the front gate and grille to the premises being opened. She alerted her husband, who is a licensed firearm holder.

- Advertisement -

Police reports are that he retrieved his licensed 9mm firearm and went into the living room where reported hearing the front door being opened and fired three rounds.

The man later found out that he had shot his son.

The injured teen was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he died.

The father’s licensed firearm has been seized.