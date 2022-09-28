fbpx
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

Father kills teen son in case of mistaken identity

Victim shoots at armed robbers, kills one in Pompano Beach
By Micaiah Morgan

A 51-year-old Jamaican man fatally shot his 15-year-old son in an alleged case of mistaken identity at their home in Hellshire, St Catherine on Wednesday morning.

The teen, Raheem Shaw, who attended Wolmer’s Boys’ School, was mistaken for someone attempting to break into his house in the Cave Hill neighborhood.

According to police reports, at about 3:15 am, the family was asleep at home when Raheem’s mother reported hearing the front gate and grille to the premises being opened. She alerted her husband, who is a licensed firearm holder.

- Advertisement -

Police reports are that he retrieved his licensed 9mm firearm and went into the living room where reported hearing the front door being opened and fired three rounds.

The man later found out that he had shot his son.

The injured teen was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he died.

The father’s licensed firearm has been seized.

 

Previous articleCoach Hallgrimsson sees positives despite 3-0 loss to Argentina

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Coach Hallgrimsson sees positives despite 3-0 loss to Argentina

Coach Hallgrimsson sees positives despite 3-0 loss to Argentina

Click here to view
Skip to content