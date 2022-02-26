Vybz Kartel and Spice Dominate Jamaica International Music Awards

Dancehall superpowers Spice and Vybz Kartel dominate the nominations for top honors, in the inaugural Jamaica International Music Awards (JIMA). The show, which will be seen worldwide from Sunrise in Florida, kicks off at 6 pm on Monday, February 28. The public can watch the live stream on IGTV @WZPPRadio and WZOP’s website at www.wzppradio.com

Created by veteran broadcaster Norman ‘Humble Lion’ Lawrence and the WZOP Radio management team, the awards show will present the public’s best Reggae and Dancehall choices for 2021. Awards will be given for Best New Artiste, Male and Female Album/EP of the Year, Gospel Reggae Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Lawrence said that the award was conceptualized as a vehicle to allow the music consumers to own and honor it. “It’s a key vehicle to create a premier brand that will allow lovers of reggae and dancehall music to say who/what is the best of the best in the industry each year. There has long been a not-so-secret concern that honorees in the existing music awards shows do not necessarily reflect who the public believes is the best in the respective category,” he said.

With 30 years of experience in broadcasting and promoting Jamaica’s music, Lawrence knows a thing or two about Reggae and Dancehall. Consequently, he is mindful of how other award shows treat the genres created by Jamaica. He said JIMA is critical because: “Oftentimes when others include our artistes/music in larger awards ceremonies, it is usually from their perspective regarding what/how they think about our music. With JIMA, all awardees will be selected based on what we as a people think about our music.”

Vybz Kartel and Spice received three nominations each, the most by any entertainers. Kartel’s “Born Fi Dis” album was nominated in Best Male Reggae/Dancehall Album/EP his album, and he has two entries in the song of the year with “African Summer” and “Popular.”

Spice is nominated for Best Female Reggae/DancehallAlbum/EP for her album “10,” and again for Song of the Year with “Frenz” and Go Down Deh, which includes Shaggy and Sean Paul.

Four of the JIMA nominees were nominated for this year’s Grammy awards in Reggae. They are Spice, Gramps Morgan, Etana, and Sean Paul. Shenseea was also nominated as a featured artiste on Kanye West’s album.

Other industry heavyweights included in the nominations are Etana, Gramps Morgan, Beres Hammond, Popcaan, Alkaline, and Busy Signal.

Special awards will be presented to Metro Media, Stone Love, and veteran entertainers Spragga Benz and Mad Cobra for their contribution to the reggae/dancehall industry.

The red-carpet affair will also see heavyweights in the industry, like Tony Matterhorn, Walshy (of Major Laser), I-Octane, Spragga Benz, Supa Twitch, Carol Jacobs, and Lymie walking the red carpet.

The nominees for the inaugural show are:

Best Female Reggae/DancehallAlbum/EP

Spice: 10

Etana: Etana

Best Male Reggae/Dancehall Album/EP

Mascika: 438

Gramps Morgan: Positive Vibration

I-Octane: Moods

Alkaline: Top Prize)

Charly Blacks: Rio Buena

Konshens: Red Reign

Demarco: Melody

Vybz Kartel: Born Fi Dis

Best New Artiste Reggae/Dancehall

Shaniel Muir

Skeng

Skillibeng

Jashi Intense

Nation Boss

Yaksta

Best Reggae Gospel Artiste

Cheville Franklin

Carline Davis

Kevin Downswell

Rondel Positive

Jermaine Edwards

DJ Nicholas

Best DJ in Jamaica – ZJ Liquid

DJ Boom Boom,

Kurt Riley

ZJ Chrome

Bishop Escobar

Gugu Mental

Best DJ in South Florida

Danger Kid

Supa Twitch

Fire Redz

Richie Pooh

Dutty Dex

Song of the Year

Go Down Deh: Spice, Shaggy & Sean Paul

Ambition: Yaksta

Humans: Nation Boss

Sell Off: Alkaline

Frenz: Spice

Suicide Note: Mascika

Crocodile Teeth: Skillibeng

Upset: Shenseea

God is Love: Beres Hammond featuring Popcaan

African Summer: Vybz Kartel

Bang: Busy Signal

Watch Da Style Yah: Ding Dong

Popular: Vybz Kartel

1 Matik: Govana