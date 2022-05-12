Veteran Jamaican Broadcaster Barbara Gloudon Has Died

Veteran Jamaican broadcaster and playwright, Barbara Gloudon has died.

Gloudon, who had been battling illness for some time, died on Wednesday night. She was 87 years old.

Her death comes just a week after her husband, Ancile Gloudon’s passing. He died on April 30.

Gloudon began her career in journalism as a reporter for The Gleaner newspaper in 1953. She would later on work as a features editor, editor and reporter at The Gleaner and The Star until 1978. She earned numerous awards from the Press Association of Jamaica during her stint at both newspapers.

In 1969, Gloudon was invited by Greta Fowler, who with her husband Henry had founded Jamaica’s Little Theatre Movement (LTM), to write a script for the annual pantomime production. Gloudon wrote Moonshine Anancy, one of the island’s most known pantomimes.

She was honored as an officer in the Order of Distinction in 1975 for her journalistic services. Gloudon was also bestowed with the Order of Jamaica in 1992 and, in 2012.

From the late 1980s, she hosted a radio talk-show, Hotline, broadcast by Radio Jamaica Rediffusion (RJR 94 FM). The show focused on personal, local, and international problems in a thought-provoking commentary on cultural and social issues and Gloudon broadcast it until 2015.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness paid tribute to the veteran broadcaster, saying: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of veteran broadcaster, journalist, & playwright, Barbara Gloudon. I grew up listening to Barbara Gloudon on the radio. She was known for her no-nonsense analysis and commentary. I extend heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. May her soul Rest In Peace and light perpetually shine upon her.”

She is remembered for her talk show, “Hotline”, and other programs on Radio Jamaica, her work as a playwright, and her production and writing for the Annual Pantomime program.