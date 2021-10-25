UPDATE: JA Pastor Who Allegedly Performed Human Sacrifices Mysteriously Killed in Car Crash

Kevin Smith, the Jamaican pastor who was arrested for allegedly performing human sacrifices last week, was mysteriously killed this morning.

According to Nationwide News, the pastor, along with one police officer died in a car accident in St. Catherine. Several other officers were injured.

Videos circulating on social media show the body of a man, believed to be Smith, being pulled from the damaged car by first responders.

Smith was being transported to Kingston to appear before the Home Circuit Court on Tuesday, October 26. He was to be questioned in relation to the murder of two members of his congregation, whose throats were slit during a “cult-like” ritual on Sunday, October 17.

In Facebook posts on Sunday, Smith, who refers to himself as “prophet of the nations” had warned his followers of an incoming “flood” and instructed them not to take their cell phones to church that evening – which was a no-movement day for the island. He told his followers that they were being prepared to board an ark and that those who were considered “unclean” would have their blood shed.

Upon witnessing one church member killed, a member of the congregation left and called the police.

Smith is the head of the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in Montego Bay, St. James.

(This is a developing story).