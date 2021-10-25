Jamaican Pastor Arrested for Allegedly Performing Human Sacrifices and “Cult-Like” Rituals

A Jamaican preacher and 41 members of his congregation were arrested last week after three people were killed during an alleged human sacrifice.

Kevin Smith, a self-proclaimed prophet and the head of the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in Montego Bay, was arrested for slitting the throats of two members of the congregation on Sunday, October 17. Another person was killed during a shoot-out with police.

In Facebook posts on Sunday, Smith, who refers to himself as “prophet of the nations” had warned his followers of an incoming “flood” and instructed them not to take their cell phones to church that evening – which was a no-movement day for the island. He told his followers that they were being prepared to board an ark and that those who were considered “unclean” would have their blood shed.

- Advertisement -

Upon witnessing one church member killed, a member of the congregation left and called the police.

“She gave other information, which led us to believe that persons were at risk. On responding to that report by the person who was injured, the first team of police that arrived were shot at,” said Police Commissioner Antony Anderson.

“We were concerned that some form of ritualized killing was going to take place and so we did an entry. We found that there were a couple of people who had been injured. There were cult-like behaviors and a cult-like setup that we saw,” explained the police commissioner.

A total of 144 residents attended the ceremony that night. Fourteen children and 31 women were also part of the congregation. Major Anderson said that the Child Protection and Family Services Agency was involved in the rescue of the children.

According to reports, Smith had hundreds of followers from Montego Bay, and had been collecting up to one million dollars a week from the congregation, which he used to buy property, cars and other assets. At the scene, police found scores of potential victims, including naked men and animals, who had been lined up to be sacrificed.

Commissioner Anderson also confirmed that at least one police officer was found to be a member of the church.

Authorities are also looking into child sexual abuse allegations surrounding Smith. The flamboyant pastor is currently in police custody and is likely to be charged in connection with the murders of the two churchgoers.