UK Greenlights Jamaica’s Vaccination Program

Kamina Johnson Smith, Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, has welcomed news that the vaccination certificates held by Jamaicans entering the United Kingdom will be recognized as of Monday.

Jamaica will be added to the list of nations and territories with authorized proof of vaccination as of 4 a.m. on Monday, October 11th, according to the UK Department of Transport.

“If you arrive in England before that date you must follow the rules for people who are not fully vaccinated. If you arrive after that, you can use a vaccine certificate to prove your vaccination status,” said the Department of Transport.

In an immediate response, Johnson Smith said: “I am pleased that Jamaica’s vaccination program and in particular, our cards, will now be recognized by the UK. It is further good news for vaccinated Jamaicans who were impacted by the previous non-recognition, and for Jamaicans at large. Jamaica will join some sister Caribbean countries, as well as others including the USA and member states of the European Union in this regard.”

“On the issue and related topics, I addressed the UK Government on both the political and technical levels just a few weeks ago,” she continued. We also helped the Ministry of Health and Wellness share information with the British High Commission and our London mission. We’ve stayed in touch. This announcement demonstrates the effectiveness of the measures in place as well as our ongoing efforts to improve the integrity of our vaccination program. We greatly appreciate the British Government’s and relevant authorities’ prompt reaction to this issue.”

While global processes are still evolving, Johnson Smith says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to ensure that other countries recognize Jamaica’s vaccination program as they implement or maintain travel restrictions that differentiate between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

“We remain confident in our systems, including our vaccination database, secured through a partnership with UNICEF and the private sector. I encourage all Jamaicans to get vaccinated not only to facilitate travel, but for their personal protection and for the protection of their communities and country,” declared Johnson Smith.

Travelers who meet the British Government’s requirements for fully vaccinated persons will not be required to “take a pre-departure test; take a day eight COVID-19 test; or quarantine at home or in the location you are staying for 10 days after you arrive in England,” according to UK regulations.

Vaccinated travelers, on the other hand, must “book and pay for a day two COVID-19 test – to be taken after arrival in England; complete your passenger locator form – any time in the 48 hours leading up to your arrival in England; and take a COVID-19 test on or before day two after arrival in England.”

Jamaicans who are not fully vaccinated and want to stay in England for fewer than 10 days will be required to quarantine for the duration of their stay. They’ll also need to schedule travel exams for days two and eight.

Vaccines from Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are recognized in the United Kingdom. The UK has already given Jamaica 300,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with another 300,000 doses due in December.