UK Government Preparing to Deport More Jamaicans Shortly

A number of Jamaicans currently living in the United Kingdom could be deported within the coming days.

In a report published on Saturday, the Gleaner stated that the deportation flight scheduled for November 10, will be the second in three months and the fourth since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with The Gleaner, the Chairman of the Windrush National Organisation, Dr Desmond Jaddoo, said it is not yet known how many people will be deported.

On August 11, seven Jamaicans were deported aboard a UK Home Office charter plane, 90 people were originally earmarked for deportation and according to statistics from the Home Office, 140 Jamaicans with criminal convictions were deported on six flights between 2016 and 2021.

Jaddoo said some charter flights have left the UK “virtually empty” and at “extreme cost” to British taxpayers.

“We understand the expense came to about a quarter of a million pounds. If there are late legal challenges and that reduces the number of people on a flight it’s solely because there are flaws in the decision-making processes, otherwise, judges would not be intervening and taking people off flights,” he said of the August 11 flight.

Jaddoo also raised concern about deportation charter flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time of the last flight to Jamaica, the number of deportees was drastically reduced due to an outbreak of COVID at one of the detention centers.

CMC