Tropical storm Nicole is strengthening as it nears The Bahamas

Tropical Storm Nicole is strengthening as it makes its way toward the northwestern Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (mph).

“What I want to say to all Bahamians and residents, but particularly those in the north and central Bahamas is that we must take the threat of Hurricane Nicole seriously,” Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said in a live address from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“I cannot stress enough that it is better to make preparations and not need them than to take no precautions and regret it,” he warned, urging residents in low lying areas and those in compromised structures to evacuate.

“Abaco and Grand Bahama are projected to take a direct hit from Hurricane Nicole. Bimini and Berry Islands are also in the path of the storm. Residents of those islands should take every precaution to secure themselves and their property immediately.”

Cooper said schools and government offices in the mentioned islands will be closed until the all clear is given. Airports and seaports on the affected islands are also expected to close.

The NHC said the storm is located about 385 miles east northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and a hurricane watch is in effect for the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, and Grand Bahama Island in the northwestern Bahamas, while a tropical storm warning remains in effect for Andros Island, New Providence, and Eleuthera in the northwestern Bahamas.

“Nicole is moving toward the west-northwest near eight mph. A turn towards the west and west-southwest is forecast today and tonight, and that motion should continue through Wednesday.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of near 50 mph with higher gusts and the NHC said “Nicole is expected to make a transition to a tropical storm later today and begin strengthening, and it is forecast to be near or at hurricane strength by Wednesday and Wednesday night while it is moving near the northwestern Bahamas and approaching the east coast of Florida”.

Hurricane conditions are expected in the northwestern Bahamas within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions beginning across all of the northwestern Bahamas by tonight

The NHC said the combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline, adding that the water could reach heights above ground if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…

Nicole is expected to produce rainfall amounts of up to seven inches through Friday.

CMC/