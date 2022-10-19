Trinidadians remanded in St. Vincent following drug seizure

Four Trinidad and Tobago nationals were remanded after they appeared in the Serious Offences Court on Monday on drug and ammunition-related charges after their 29 feet pirogue was intercepted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard last Friday.

The four – Kerry Keller, a 26-year-old laborer, as well as fishermen Joel Medina, 31, Dion Harry, 22, and 45-year-old Andre Lee, were arrested after the coast guard seized 330 grams of cocaine and 69 rounds of ammunition within the territorial waters of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The men were jointly charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply it to another; possession of a controlled drug for the purpose of drug trafficking; attempting to import a controlled drug within the territorial waters as well as possession of 69 rounds of prohibited ammunition without the authorization of the minister and possession of ammunition without a license issued under the Firearms Act.

When they appeared in court on Monday, Dion Harry pleaded guilty to all charges while the other accused pleaded not guilty. They have all been remanded pending a review.

CMC/