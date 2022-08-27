Trinidadian Mother charged with murdering her seven-year-old daughter

A 25-year-old Trinidadian mother who allegedly strangled her seven-year-old daughter last weekend, has been charged with murder.

Deniel Rechier, of Palo Seco, appeared in a Siparia Magistrate on Friday charged with the murder of Mckenzie Hope Rechier, whose body was found on a mattress at her home.

Police said they had received instructions from acting Director of Public Prosecutions, (DPP), Joan Honore-Paul to charge the mother.

- Advertisement -

On August 20, police found the child’s body on a mattress at her home saying that she may have been killed a day earlier.

An autopsy later found that Mckenzie had been manually strangled.

A police report had indicated that the mother had traveled to a mosque in Claxton Bay where she asked to meet the Imam.

The police said the unemployed mother, who suffered from a mental disorder, told the religious leader that her daughter was unresponsive, and she needed him to accompany her to their home. He went to the woman’s home and discovered Mckenzie lying on a mattress on the floor of the wooden shack she shared with her mother. She was wearing underwear and a top. Her face was swollen and there was a bruise to the left side of her neck.

CMC