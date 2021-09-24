Trinidad to Allow Face-to-Face Classes for Fully Vaccinated Students

The Ministry of Education in Trinidad and Tobago has published instructions for the physical re-opening of schools for fully vaccinated children on October 4, 2021.

Secondary schools in Trinidad will reopen for fully vaccinated Forms 4 to 6 pupils to allow for face-to-face education and practical sessions.

According to a MoE statement, multiple rounds of engagement were held with important stakeholders and the recognized majority union. The Ministry also stated that it has disseminated the rules and operating needs to all secondary school principals.

Teachers who are scheduled to give instruction to fully vaccinated Forms 4 – 6 pupils must report to their assigned schools to deliver instruction in the face-to-face mode. Regardless of physical attendance, teachers are urged to use blended methods of content delivery.

Furthermore, the Ministry stated that it has begun distributing laptops and MiFi devices to teachers and students in order to provide extra assistance to schools for the blended learning mode, and replacement instructors are being found to temporarily cover teaching shortages.

Principals are expected to submit to their line supervisors an individual school reopening plan based on a MOE template that specifies the means by which students in Forms 4 to 6 who are not physically attending school will have access to instructional content.

Vaccines have been given to 39,120 children between the ages of 12 and 18 thus far. To date, more than one million vaccination doses have been administered to residents.

As a result, the government has decided to allow the gradual return of certain fully vaccinated kids to physical classrooms for face-to-face education.