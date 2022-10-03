Suspect in Old Harbour mass shooting being pursued by police

A suspect in the deadly shooting spree that occurred last month at the Jamaica Broilers Group playing field in Spring Village in Old Harbour, St. Catherine, is still being sought by police.

Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, the commander of the St. Catherine South police, provided the update on Sunday during a virtual town hall with division residents.

He disclosed that several statements, including those of eyewitnesses, had been recorded. However, the name of the suspect was not revealed.

- Advertisement -

The incident which occurred on Sunday, September 18, left three persons dead and six injured.

Two of those killed were employees of the poultry company, while four of the workers were injured.

According to reports, the gunmen were targeting Jerome Squire, who the police believe was linked to an illegal firearm that had gone missing.

According to Phillips, the police division reported 97 murders between January 1 and September 30, 2022. Eighty-eight homicides were reported up to September 19 last year.

About 46 percent of the murders were associated with gang disputes, and another 38 percent were classified as criminal acts.