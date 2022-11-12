fbpx
St. Kitts PM Dr. Terrance Drew saves elderly passenger’s life on flight from Miami

St. Kitts PM Dr. Terrance Drew saves elderly passenger's life on flight from Miami
St Kitts PM Dr. Terrance Drew on a flight from the US to SKN saved a passenger’s life
By Santana Salmon

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. Terrance Drew stabilized an elderly traveler on a trip from Miami, Florida to Basseterre, St. Kitts. The prime minister who is also a medical doctor was also a passenger on the flight.

It is reported that sometime during the flight, the man began having complications and fell unresponsive.

The SNR reported that the flight attendant requested aid from anyone on board with medical knowledge, and Prime Minister Drew, a Cuban and American-trained internal medicine physician, responded.

The patient was ultimately revived.

Dr. Drew recommended that the passenger be removed from the flight and examined in a specialized facility.

He was sent to the JNF hospital for additional medical care.
The flight’s crew, passengers, and patient’s family congratulated he Prime Minister for his life-saving medical intervention.

The Prime Minister stated, “My life is one of service,” underlining his willingness to assist in any capacity he may lend his knowledge.

