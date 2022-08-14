Several Jamaicans in favor of Bob Marley, Louise Bennett being national heroes

KINGSTON, Jamaica, – A recent poll has found that several Jamaicans are in favor of Robert (Bob) Nesta Marley being named a national hero.

The RJRGleaner Don Anderson poll revealed that close to one-third of Jamaicans are in favor of Marley or Louise Bennett Coverley, also known as “Miss Lou” being named national heroes.

Pollster Don Anderson posed the question of potential national heroes in a poll conducted among 1,113 Jamaicans across the island from July 16 to 26.

- Advertisement -

The poll found that 29 percent of Jamaicans were in support of Marley being named a national hero.

Marley’s music is known worldwide and in 1999, the BBC proclaimed Bob Marley’s song One Love as the ‘Song of the Millennium. He was also given the United Nations Peace Medal of the Third World.

The same percentage of people – 29 percent, thought Miss Lou – Should be given that honor. Miss Lou has been recognized for her contribution to arts, culture and the appreciation of Jamaican creole.

Nine percent of Jamaicans singled out track star Usain Bolt for the national honor and one percent mentioned sprint queen Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce.

According to Anderson, 27 percent of those interviewed said they could not think of a new candidate to be named a national hero.

Under the National Heroes and Awards Act, the Order of National Hero is presented by the Governor General on the advice of the Prime Minister.

An advisory committee is also required for the Order of National Hero. The committee can determine whether persons – living or dead – should get the title.

The Act describes a national hero as someone who was born in Jamaica or a citizen who has rendered to the country “service of the most distinguished nature”.

Jamaica currently has six heroes and one heroine.

CMC/