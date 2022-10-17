Seven arrested in Turks and Caicos Islands police operation

Seven persons suspected to be involved in the gang-related crime wave, that has gripped the Turks and Caicos Islands were arrested last week as the police continue to clamp down on the upsurge in crime and violence in the British Overseas territory.

The arrests were made in a multi-pronged approach dubbed “Operation Anaconda” which forms part of the pushback against the crime wave by the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force.

The police say the arrests were made on October 11 in the capital as they targeted several premises which were the prime areas linked to serious crime.

According to a statement from the police, the coordinated operation saw items related to potential gang-related violence, including ammunition seized.

Commissioner of Police, Trevor Botting said the intelligence-led operation in Dock Yard directly targeted persons.

“I have long stated that the police, and by extension the communities must purge these criminal elements from continuously causing havoc in this beautiful by nature TCI.

“A total of 58 officers consisting of joint teams from tactical, armed, and investigations units, supported by police dogs and forensic teams formed part of the multi-pronged operation in areas where gang killings and violence have erupted.

“As a result, seven persons were arrested for crime-related matters, and they remain in custody as suspects in active police investigations. Property, inclusive of ammunition and masks, believed to be used in the perpetration of criminal acts were seized. Additionally, stolen property was recovered,” he said.

The police commissioner warned that more operations are planned, and the officers will be “relentless in hunting down and apprehending” those criminals intent on causing harm to the communities of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Turks and Caicos Islands Governor Nigel John Dakin said the security situation in the British Overseas Territory is related to Jamaican gangs and serious transnational crime rather than international terrorism.

CMC/