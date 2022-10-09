Kamina Johnson Smith disappointed that TCI blames Jamaicans for crime upsurge

Kamina Johnson Smith says the Jamaica government has noted with “concern” recent developments in the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) related to an upsurge in gang activity in the British Overseas Territory.

But Kingston said it is disappointed that despite the fact many nationalities had been identified with the crime situation there “Jamaicans were singled out,” adding that “such statements are distinctly unhelpful.”

Governor Nigel John Dakin Monday said the security situation in the TCI is related to Jamaican gangs and serious transnational crime rather than international terrorism.

“It remains ongoing, and it will not stop, unless we stop it,” Dakin told the House of Assembly as he made reference to the surge in gang violence.

The governor said several months ago two local gangs lost their leadership. He said one extremely violent local gang leader was shot dead by police, while resisting arrest.

“The other, a Haitian gang leader, who the police had made four separate attempts to arrest in the shanty areas of ‘Romy Yard,’ was killed, by one of his own gang before he could be arrested.”

The governor said the vacuum and confusion this created, allowed a predominantly Jamaican gang with a relatively small footprint to reinforce from Jamaica.

But in a statement, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith said it’s “regrettable” and “unhelpful” that officials in the TCI have singled out Jamaicans in relation to an upsurge in gang activity there.

“It is truly regrettable that, against information indicating that various nationalities have been and are involved in previous criminal activity and the recent upsurge, Jamaicans were singled out for blame,” she said, adding “such statements are distinctly unhelpful,” she added.

“Crime in our Caribbean societies affects us all and it is therefore our hope that there will be a speedy resolution to the current upsurge. We assure our nationals in the Turks and Caicos Islands of our concern and interest in the situation and urge them to remain clam while they continue to exercise their usual responsible citizenship in the country,” Johnson Smith said.

“We also assure them we have communicated their concerns to the government of the TCI, and are assured of their recognition of the value of our many law-abiding citizens who contribute positively to their society,” she added.

Johnson Smith noted that Jamaica and the TCI have been engaged at various levels, and that Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Premier Charles Misick have held discussions on the ongoing situation, including on the multi-national nature of gang-fueled violence, which also affects Jamaica.

She further explained that Jamaica and other CARICOM members were asked to provide assistance and are examining ways in which to do so.

CMC/