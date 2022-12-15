Senior JDF officer asked to resign following probe into allegations of sexual misconduct

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) officer accused of sexual harassment has been asked to resign following an internal investigation.

Reports are that several female soldiers accused the JDF officer of sexual misconduct, including rape, groping, and unwanted advances.

The organization said its investigation, which started in October, revealed that the senior military officer had violated both the Personal Relationships and Fraternisation Policy and its Sexual Harassment (Prevention) Policy 2018.

The JDF further said that every victim has been informed of their right to formally make reports to the civil police.

The organization says the “Defence Board has since called for the resignation of the officer which will result in the termination of all benefits post service,” explaining that the actions taken were based on the sexual harassment policy.

According to JDF, the policy outlines specific measures to be taken if those responsible are proven to have violated the policy.

In October, the JDF said in a release that the force has a robust sexual harassment prevention policy and treats any breaches as a zero-tolerance matter.

The JDF then confirmed that it was investigating the sexual harassment accusations against the officer.