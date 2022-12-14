Sagicor’s Alysia Moulton White charged for multiple counts of fraud

Alysia Moulton White, the vice president of group marketing for Sagicor Group Jamaica, has been charged in relation to alleged fraudulent activities on customers’ accounts at the institution.

Moulton White’s attorney, Bert Samuels, said his client is maintaining her innocence.

“I am alarmed at the basis on which she has been charged and I wish to refute any allegation of criminal conduct on the part of my client and I am anxious to go to court and show the innocence of this young professional who has been drawn into this matter,” Samuels said in an interview on Nationwide Radio.

The charges are reportedly in relation to the multi-million-dollar fraud case with two other former employees of the financial institution, Malika McLeod, and Trecia Moulton.

Moulton served as manager at the bank’s Liguanea Branch in St Andrew and is sister to Moulton White.

The allegations are that between August 2022 and October 2022, Moulton and McLeod, in their capacities as manager and personal banker, respectively, conspired and defrauded about six Sagicor customers’ US currency accounts of an undetermined sum of money.

One of the accounts has been fully verified to have been defrauded of a total of $2.5 million. The fraud was discovered during a routine internal audit which is still ongoing to establish the final figure. A police source says the figure could rise to as much as $60 million.

It is alleged that the accused women created fraudulent accounts in the customers’ names then transferred funds from the legitimate accounts to the fake accounts, and thereafter stole the funds.

Sagicor Group parted ways with Moulton White in recent weeks, informing that her position would “no longer form part of the structure” effective December 31.

Samuels said he intends to file civil action because his client’s reputation has been injured.