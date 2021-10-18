Prime Minister Andrew Holness Pays Tribute to Colin Powell

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness has paid tribute to Jamaican-American former US Secretary of State, Colin Powell, who died on Monday from COVID-19 complications.

Powell, the son of Jamaican immigrants, became the first black man to rise to the highest positions in US military and diplomacy. He served as National Security Advisor to Former President Ronald Reagan (1987-1989); Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for President George H. W. Bush (1989-1993), and Secretary of State to George W. Bush (2001-2005). He was the first black man to hold the positions listed.

Prime Minister Holness, in extending tribute to Powell’s family as well as the people of the United States, said the 84-year-old had “lived a distinguished life of service.”

“In 2018, I had the distinct pleasure of meeting him. We have had many good conversations and very interesting discussions about Jamaica and the developments taking place. General Colin Powell is the first Jamaican- American to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) as Chairman,” Holness said in the statement posted on his twitter account.

Opposition Leader, Mark Golding also said he was sad at the passing of Powell.

“He was a trailblazer who shaped American foreign policy over several administrations. Condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace.”

Powell was born in New York City in 1937 and was raised in the South Bronx. His parents, Luther and Maud Powell, immigrated to the United States from Jamaica.