Colin Powell is Dead

General Colin Powell, the first black US national security adviser and Secretary of State has died. Powel whose parents are Jamaicans died from covid 19 complications, according to his family.

In a Facebook post they wrote: "General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19," the Powell family wrote on Facebook. "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," they said.

Powell was 84 and was the chief architect of the US led coalition victory in Iraq, as chief of staff under the George H.W. Bush administration. He was a powerful force in the Republican party and very adept at national security solutions. He was widely seen on national television giving advice and suggestion during American international crises and on election matters. At one point his popularity pushed him to the forefront of a presidential run, but he never acted on the urges of public opinion.

More to follow