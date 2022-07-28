Policeman Arrested in Case of Missing Social Media Influencer, Donna-Lee Donaldson

A member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JFC) has been arrested in the case of missing Jamaican social media influencer, Donna-Lee Donaldson.

Constable Noel Maitland, who is reportedly the boyfriend of the 24-year-old Donaldson, was arrested by members of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on Wednesday.

The disclosure was made by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey who gave an update on the case that has sent Jamaicans into shock.

According to Fitz Bailey, after a lengthy review of the case, authorizes concluded that there was enough evidence to arrest the policeman.

“On Tuesday, a case review was held at the CIB headquarters. A number of stakeholders were involved in that review such as the offices of the Director of Public Prosecution, INDECOM and police from different departments within the force. As a result of the case review, it was agreed that there was adequate evidence to link Constable Noel Maitland to the disappearance of Ms. Donaldson,” Fitz Bailey said.

Formal charges are expected to be laid against Maitland, who was removed from the front line and placed on administrative duties, prior to his arrest.

Many persons on social media have speculated that Donaldson was part of a love triangle involving Maitland and another policewoman, with whom he shares a child.

Fitz Bailey, however, said that there is no evidence to link the policewoman to the disappearance of Donaldson at this time. The policewoman was also removed from front line duties, according to her attorney Oswest Senior-Smith.

Donaldson was last seen on July 11 at an apartment at Chelsea Manor complex in New Kingston, St Andrew. The apartment is believed to be occupied by Maitland.

Donaldson’s mother, Sophia Lugg, in a TVJ news interview, said she had initially received conflicting stories from Maitland regarding her daughter’s whereabouts on July 11th.

Lugg, on Wednesday night, was hospitalized in relation to previous respiratory issues which needed to be addressed.

Since Donaldson’s disappearance, several protests have been held, putting pressure on the JCF to intensify their search to find her. During Reggae Sumfest, several artists, namely Shenseea, Christopher Martin, and Jashii also used their platform to shed light on the incident.