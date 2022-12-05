OAS to observe general election in Dominica

The Organization of American States (OAS) has deployed an Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) to observe the upcoming general election in the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The OAS said the mission is headed by former two-time prime minister of The Bahamas Perry Christie, who also served at various times as minister of finance, minister of tourism, minister of agriculture, trade and industry and Leader of the Opposition.

The mission comprises 16 experts and observers from ten different countries of the region, the OAS said.

“The mission will observe areas such as electoral organization and registries, electoral technology, electoral justice, political finance and the political participation of women,” the OAS said.

It said the EOM, which began its deployment on November 29, will meet with government officials, electoral authorities, political leaders and candidates, representatives of civil society and other relevant stakeholders.

On Election Day, the mission will be deployed in different constituencies to observe the voting process

According to the OAS, this is the fourth time it will deploy an EOM in Dominica.

Following the general election, the OAS said the mission will present a preliminary report with its observations, “along with recommendations that will seek to support the strengthening of the electoral processes in the country.”

Last month, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, who led the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) to an 18-3 victory in the 2019 general elections, announced the date for the snap poll two years ahead of the constitutional deadline.

The opposition parties on the island have said they will boycott the election and the Electoral Office said following Nomination Day, at least six DLP candidates, including Skerrit, 50, who has been prime minister since 2004, had won their seats uncontested.

The opposition parties have been calling on supporters to protest against the polls and are also urging the international community not to recognize the government that emerges after Tuesday’s exercise.

CMC/