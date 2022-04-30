Mother of West Indies cricketer Permaul murdered

Police in Guyana have detained for questioning the husband of 52-year-old Waynmattie ‘Dataley’ Permaul, whose body was found in a shallow grave, seven days after she was reported missing.

West Indies and Guyana cricketer, Veersammy Permaul, had reported his mother missing to the authorities on Thursday, telling them he had not seen or heard from her for a week.

Police said they searched the yard of the couple’s home and uncovered the shallow grave with the woman’s body inside.

She and her husband lived alone at the house in Berbice, a region along the Berbice River.

“When questioned he (the husband) reportedly ‘confessed’ to the police, divulging details of how he committed the heinous act on April 22 at about 02:00 hours,” the police said in a statement.

The police said that the husband is expected to be charged with murder as soon as their investigations continue.

Permaul, a left-arm spinner, made his test debut for West Indies in Bangladesh in 2012.

CMC/