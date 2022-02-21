Miami-Dade Police Dept Announces First Female Deputy Director Among Other Changes

For the first time in history, the Miami-Dade Police Department will have a female Deputy Director. On February 18, the department announced that Stephanie Daniels would assume the role as part of several changes coming to the law enforcement agency as of March 1.

“I am honored and humbled to become the first female Deputy Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, one of the largest police departments in the country. I have dedicated the last 30 years of my life to my community, and I look forward to continuing to lead the brave women and men of the Miami-Dade Police Department,” said Daniels, who currently serves as Assistant Director.

Also being promoted is Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III, the current Police Director, who will oversee the police and Miami-Dade’s Fire-Rescue Department as the county’s chief public safety officer.

Ramirez, who has been a member of the department since 1995, says it is an honor to have led the department.

“It’s an honor to have led the exceptional men and women that put their lives on the line every day for all of us in Miami- Dade County. I am humbled to be entrusted with the responsibility to serve as Interim Chief Public Safety Officer. I will continue my commitment to serving our community to improve quality of life and safety for all our residents, visitors, and public servants,” he said.

Taking over Ramirez’s post will be George Perez, the current Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director, who has served the community for 22 years. Corrections Director Daniel Junior is also being moved to Miami-Dade’s Seaport to become Director of Safety and Security Enforcement.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the changes. Come 2024, an amendment to the Florida Constitution will require Miami-Dade voters to elect a sheriff and other positions.