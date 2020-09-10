Lightning Strike Kills Two in Jamaica

A lightning strike in the southern parish of St. Elizabeth on Wednesday, led to the death of two people.

The police report that Ricardo Fisher, 14, from the community of Keynsham in the parish and Sheldon Caine, 30, a farmer from the neighbouring parish of Clarendon, were picking avocados when they were struck by lightning.

Fisher and Caine suffered severe burns and died on the spot, while the third man, who was wearing water boots, escaped with minor injuries.

CMC