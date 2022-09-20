Late Chris Ziadie played with distinction, says JFF

Jamaica’s local governing body for football, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has remembered Christopher Ziadie as one who represented his country with distinction, whether as a player or administrator.

Chris, 55, died in South Florida on Sunday after losing his battle with lung cancer. He was the son of famous coach Dennis Ziadie, who along with his close friend and fellow coach Jackie Bell, died in a bus crash in Mexico during the 1986 World Cup Finals.

“Christopher was an individual who cherished the game and gave many years to its development whether as a player or administrator in another instance. He wore his emotions on his sleeves and was not afraid to stand up for his teammates in any situation. Chris played with distinction for various clubs and institutions both locally and internationally, but was most proud and honoured to play for Jamaica,” the JFF said in a statement.

“We know that his passing will not only leave a void in our lives but in the hearts of all those who knew him. The President of the JFF, Michael Ricketts, conveys sincerest condolences to his family and close friends, especially St George’s College where his exploits were first recognised.”

Chris Ziadie was an outstanding member of the St George’s College Manning Cup winning teams in 1983 and 1984, before playing for Kingston Lions and Boys’ Town football clubs.

He enjoyed a brief spell as a national representative from 1992 through 1993.

He is survived by younger brothers Nick, with whom he played at Manning Cup level; Craig, who had a much longer stint with the senior Reggae Boyz unit and two children.