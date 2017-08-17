Labor Day weekend; JHSASN 9th Annual Alumni Football/Soccer Tournament

Since 2009, soccer enthusiasts in the southeast USA and the Caribbean have throng Lauderhill’s Sports Complex for the annual Jamaica High School Alumni Soccer Tournament (JHSASN). The two-day event is known amongst “ballers” and sports enthusiasts as the areas premiere Caribbean sporting competition.

“This event has become such a cultural convening. It is another great reflection of our county’s diversity. The City of Lauderhill is proud to partner with and support this initiative,” said Howard Berger, Lauderhill Commissioner.

16 alumni teams compete

Each year, over 16 alumni teams vie for the coveted National Weekly Cup and the $2,000 in cash prizes they use to support programs at their alma maters. “Many of the teams comprise former DaCosta and Manning Cup players and it is always fun to see them reliving their glory days,” says Lavern Deer, Tournament Organizer. “But most impressively, year after year, teams donate their winnings to their alma maters. As a result, we have been able to donate approximately US$10,000USD (J$1,000,000) to high school sports programs in Jamaica.”

Slated for Monday, September 4th, (Labor Day), the match-up will feature past Manning Cup players against past Dacosta Cup players. The match is an effort for these players to have their name etched in history on the prestigious JHSASN All Manning/ All Dacosta (AMAD) trophy. This specialty game is a way to ramp up excitement and competition as former high school football stars, over age-35, get to demonstrate they are still skillful at the game.

The teams

The confirmed alumni teams for this year’s tournament includes, Kingston College; Meadowbrooke High; Cornwall College; Manning’s High; Tivoli High; Calabar High; Ferncort High; Bridgeport High; -St Mary’s College; Wolmers; Clarendon College’ Herbert Morrison; STETHS; Glenmuir High; Dinthill High; andExcelsior College.

Fans are encouraged to come support their old school team, and wear their alumni school colors.

Admission is free

Admission to the tournament is free and the event is for the whole family. There will be an exciting children’s area and a Caribbean-American Market of local vendors.

Sunday, September 3rdtournament hours are from 10am to 6pm. Matches resume on Monday, September 4th– Labor Day – at 9am and continue through 10 pm; with performances by Soca entertainer Rudy Live.