Kingston Delight restaurant makes its 19th appearance at Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival

Popular South Florida-based, Jamaican restaurant, Kingston Delight, will make its 19th appearance as a food vendor at this year’s annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, which will be held at the Miramar Regional Park on November 13.

The longstanding restaurant has been in business for 25 years, and is one of the oldest Caribbean restaurants in North Miami Beach.

Kingston Delight specializes in all things Jamaican cuisine. “We give you 100% Jamaican island style,” boasts Donovan Thompson, the owner of Kingston Delight. He reinforces the statement with raw Jamaican dialect, “A nuh hospital we ah cook fah; we ah cook fah people who want to lick dem fingah.”

- Advertisement -

Thompson says that the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is one of the highlights on the restaurant’s annual calendar. While the festival has garnered a reputation for brave and experimental offerings such as jerk ice cream, Kingston Delight will once again offer traditional jerk dishes made with high quality, authentic ingredients.

According to Thompson, the festival is an incredible and must-attend event for anyone curious about Jamaican food. “If you want a beautiful day hanging out with your family, you have to come to the Jerk Festival.” He backs up his statement with a bit of Jamaican humor. “All if you and yuh cousin vex and yuh nah talk, this day ah go mek unnu mek up back,” he chuckles.

This year will mark the 20th anniversary of the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival.