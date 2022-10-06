Jamaica’s Police Commissioner orders investigation into escape of Rudolph Shaw

Major General Antony Anderson, Jamaica’s police commissioner, has ordered an immediate investigation into the circumstances of the escape of accused murderer Rudolph ‘Boxer’ Shaw from the Kingston Central police custody.

The Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau is conducting the investigation.

According to a press release from the Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, initial investigations have shown that Shaw was discovered missing from his cell at about 6:30 a.m., Thursday, when inspections were being conducted.

It also reveals that the air vent that led to Shaw’s cell had been cut.

Rudolph Shaw, 30, had been in Police custody since July 27, after being apprehended in the Cayman Islands.

He is accused of killing 59-year-old Wilfred ‘Straight’ O’Connor and Clinton ‘Onie’ Davis, 60, both from St John’s Road in St Catherine.

Shaw was set to return to court on October 12.

The general public is warned that Shaw is a dangerous man and that it is an offence to harbour a fugitive.