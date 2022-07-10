Jamaica’s first Monkeypox patient absconds health facility

The Police have been called in to investigate an incident in which the island’s first confirmed patient with Monkeypox, absconded from the health facility where he had been put into isolation pending his recovery.

In a release, the Ministry said that the patient – who presented to the public health system on July 5, having arrived in Jamaica some five days earlier from the United Kingdom

“Monkeypox is a viral disease that can be transmitted from person to person. It is therefore important that anyone with knowledge of the patient’s whereabouts contact the police so that he can be returned to isolation, pending the resolution of his illness,” said Minister of Health, Dr. Christopher Tufton.

According to police reports, the man, escaped by jumping through a window at the hospital and left in a waiting car.

He was found later in the day at a house in the community of Four Paths in the parish during a search by the police and health officials.

It’s reported that he was found holding his infant child at his mother’s house.

His mother and the child are scheduled to be placed in quarantine as a precaution.

Symptoms of Monkeypox include fever, intense headache, swelling of the lymph nodes, back pain, muscle ache, lack of energy, and/or rash.

The virus enters the body through broken skin (even if not visible), the respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes (eyes, nose, or mouth). The incubation period is between 5 and 21 days.

Members of the public who experience fever, intense headache, muscle aches, and/or rash on the skin, must immediately isolate and call ahead to their health center or doctor before visiting.

The Ministry of Health says all members of the public should wear a mask, frequently wash hands and practice physical distancing, as part of infection prevention and control efforts.

