Jamaica’s Education Ministry probes devotion protocols following Oberlin incident

Jamaica’s Education Ministry is investigating the protocols of devotional exercises following Wednesday’s shocking incident at the Oberlin High School.

Several students reportedly collapsed during the school’s daily devotion after a female teacher prayed for them.

In light of the occurrence, Education Minister, Fayval Williams said in a statement that it is the role of leaders to be cautious about the content and its effects on the students.

“While we encourage devotion in school, our school leaders have a responsibility to exercise caution as to content and likely impact on students as evidenced by the reaction of students at Oberlin High School this morning,” Williams said.

Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, member of parliament for St. Andrew West Rural, said she was in the Lawrence Tavern area and stopped by the school after receiving reports from students.

The MP shared that she was told that a teacher was preaching or praying and had go into the spirit and was speaking in tongues.

She added that students started to fall and frothing at the mouth, and some of them were unable to walk.

Cuthbert Flynn reported that upon her arrival at the school, she saw seeing students on the ground.

The MP said she spoke with one of the school’s guidance counselors who gave a similar account.