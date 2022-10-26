fbpx
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

Early dismissal at Oberlin High after several students collapse

Early dismissal for Oberlin High after students reportedly fell following religious exercise
By Micaiah Morgan

Students at Oberlin High School in St Andrew, Jamaica, were dismissed early on Wednesday following an incident in which students allegedly fell to the ground screaming after a religious exercise.

Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, Member of Parliament for St Andrew West Rural, said she was in the Lawrence Tavern area and stopped by the school after receiving reports from students.

The MP shared that she was told that a teacher was preaching or praying and had caught into the spirit and was speaking in tongues.

- Advertisement -

She added that students started to fall with froth coming out their mouths, and some of them are unable to walk.

Cuthbert Flynn reported seeing students on the ground upon her arrival at Oberlin High.

The MP said she spoke with one of the school’s guidance counselors who gave a similar account to the students, and stated that the incident had been reported to the Ministry of Education.

Previous articleBarbados to implement local number portability
Next articleJamaican immigration officers go on strike

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Tavares-Finson, McMaster win National Sporting Clays Championships

Tavares-Finson, McMaster win National Sporting Clays Championships

Click here to view
Skip to content