Early dismissal at Oberlin High after several students collapse

Students at Oberlin High School in St Andrew, Jamaica, were dismissed early on Wednesday following an incident in which students allegedly fell to the ground screaming after a religious exercise.

Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, Member of Parliament for St Andrew West Rural, said she was in the Lawrence Tavern area and stopped by the school after receiving reports from students.

The MP shared that she was told that a teacher was preaching or praying and had caught into the spirit and was speaking in tongues.

She added that students started to fall with froth coming out their mouths, and some of them are unable to walk.

Cuthbert Flynn reported seeing students on the ground upon her arrival at Oberlin High.

The MP said she spoke with one of the school’s guidance counselors who gave a similar account to the students, and stated that the incident had been reported to the Ministry of Education.