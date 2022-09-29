Jamaicans safe in Cuba following Hurricane Ian

Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kamina Johnson Smith, says Jamaicans in Cuba are safe following Hurricane Ian’s passing this week.

In a media release on Wednesday, Johnson Smith said the Embassy of Jamaica in Havana has reported that all students, as well as home-based and locally recruited staff, are unharmed.

Although preliminary reports indicate no one has been hurt in the Jamaican community, the embassy remains vigilant for signs of widespread destruction to infrastructure and property.

Kamina Johnson Smith also said the situation of Jamaicans living in Florida, which is was severely affected by Hurricane Ian, is being closely monitored by the Jamaican government.

The consulate general in Miami will also be providing information to the foreign affairs ministry, which will be shared with the public.

“Where communication channels allow, we continue to monitor the situation of our staff and community through our embassy in Havana and our consulate-general in Miami and will update the public accordingly,” she said.