Jamaican Senator Bats for Marley, Miss Lou, Bolt & Jimmy Cliff to Become National Heroes

Ahead of Jamaica’s diamond Independence celebrations in August 2022, an opposition Senator is calling for four Jamaican icons to receive the honor of National Hero.

On December 10th, Senator Dr. Floyd Morris announced that he will be tabling a motion in the Upper House for Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Miss Lou and Usain Bolt to be named national heroes.

The island currently has seven national heroes, all of whom were political activists, and in some way, linked to either slavery and colonialism or political independence. But according to the National Honors and Award Act of 1970, the only criteria for a Jamaican to be named a national hero is that they “at the time of his or her death was, a citizen of Jamaica and rendered to Jamaica service of a most distinguished nature.” The honor can also be awarded either posthumously or on the occasion of the recipient’s retirement from active public life.

Making the case for the conferral, Senator Morris said that he believes that these four icons have all given distinguished service to the country across various fields.

“Whereas the Honourable Robert Nesta ‘Bob’ Marley”; the Honourable James Chambers, Jimmy Cliff; the Honourable Louise Bennett-Coverley, Miss Lou; and the Honourable Usain St Leo Bolt have all given most distinguished service to Jamaica in the areas of music, sports, and culture; and whereas these citizens have presented Jamaica in a fabulous light across the world and contributed to the dominance of the country in reggae music, sports and culture since the country gained political independence in 1962; and whereas their prodigious efforts through their career have contributed to the global recognition of Jamaica, be it resolved that this honourable senate calls upon the Government to put in place the necessary mechanisms and procedures for these iconic Jamaicans to be declared national heroes and heroines, respectively, and be it resolved that these conferments be made in time for the 60th anniversary of Jamaica’s Independence on August 6, 2022,” Morris said in the sitting.

The Jamaican national hero debate is an annual one – triggered by the country’s National Heroes Day celebrations in October. But Morris’s call comes more than one week after Bajan superstar and billionaire Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty was conferred the Order of National Hero in Barbados. The country also cut ties with the British Monarchy and became a republic.

The move by the Barbados government has particularly reignited calls for another larger-than-life controversial entertainer to finally be given the honor. Among the Jamaicans batting for Marley to become a hero is veteran dancehall artist Spragga Benz, who posted on social media, “While Jamaica seem to await the Queen’s approval to honor Bob Marley as a National Hero … Barbadian singer Rihanna joins in the celebration of Barbados becoming a Republic and will be appointed National Hero.”

Another industry veteran, Tommy Cowan, who was once marketing manager for Marley, also supported the move. But he argued that the main hurdle is Jamaicans “who cannot get beyond the fact that they see this man with a spliff that he can’t be a National Hero.”

This past October, another politician, Hugh Graham, Member of Parliament for St Catherine North Western, had called for the government to make Marley a national hero.

In an opinion piece published in the Jamaica Observer, Graham stated, “He [Marley] never incited physical or violent rebellions like some of our most beloved national heroes but he was a reggae pioneer. Through his music, he led a rebellion against all factions that perpetuated inequality and systems that exclusively favoured the haves. He withstood institutionalised classism becoming a hero among the have-nots.”

Bob Marley is considered one of the greatest musicians of all time, and his brand has become a symbol of peace and unity. In 1981, just months after he died of cancer, Marley received the third-highest honor from the Jamaican government — the Order of Merit.

Jimmy Cliff, another legendary reggae musician and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, has also been conferred the Order of Merit. As has Louise Bennett-Coverley/“Miss Lou”, the legendary folklorist and actress who is often cited as the forerunner of dub poetry.

Meanwhile, Usain Bolt was conferred with the Order of Jamaica, the island’s fourth-highest honour, in 2009. Although retired, Bolt still holds the title of the world’s fastest man and is considered the greatest track athlete of all time.