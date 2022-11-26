Jamaican policeman arrested after reportedly found with illegal gun at checkpoint

A Jamaican policeman was taken into custody on Friday after allegedly being found with an illegal gun and ammunition at a checkpoint in St. Catherine.

According to reports, the officer acted suspiciously at the checkpoint. He was questioned by security forces, his vehicle searched, and the weapon found inside his car.

He was subsequently arrested.

- Advertisement -

Last month, Constable Alberto Junior Taylor of the Police Area Five Headquarters was arrested and charged after he was found with an illegal firearm and ammunition at a motor vehicle examination depot in Kingston.

According to reports, men with firearms were observed at the Swallowfield Examination Depot acting in what the police say was a suspicious manner.

A team of police officers was dispatched after receiving information from the Specialized Operations Division.

- Advertisement -

The police officers searched the men and found an Austria Glock pistol with a magazine in Taylor’s waistband.

The police searched him again and found one round of ammunition and a gun holster.

Taylor’s home was later searched by the police team where it found one M16 magazine with thirty rounds of ammunition in one of his shoes.

In the other shoe, they found fourteen live rounds and three blank 5-point six cartridges in a brown paper bag.

The police also found fifteen 9-millimeter cartridges in a bag and another plastic bag containing two twelve-gauge cartridges, and one 22-cartridge.

A handgun holster, baton, and carry-on were among other items seized.