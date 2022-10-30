fbpx
Jamaican policeman reportedly held with illegal firearm, ammo

By Micaiah Morgan

A Jamaican policeman was arrested and charged after he was found with an illegal firearm and ammunition at a motor vehicle examination depot in Kingston on Friday.

The constable has been identified as Alberto Junior Taylor of the Police Area Five Headquarters.

According to reports, men with firearms were observed at the Swallowfield Examination Depot acting in what the police say was in a suspicious manner.

A team of police officers was dispatched after receiving information from the Specialized Operations Division.

The police officers checked the men and discovered an Austria Glock pistol with one magazine in Taylor’s waistband.

The police searched him again and found one round of ammunition and a gun holster.

Taylor’s home was later searched by the police team where it found one M16 magazine with thirty rounds of ammunition in one of his shoes.

In the other shoe, they found fourteen live rounds and three blank 5-point six cartridges in a brown paper bag.

The police also found fifteen 9-millimeter cartridges in a bag and another plastic bag containing two twelve-gauge cartridges, and one 22-cartridge.

A handgun holster, baton, and carry-on were among other items that were seized.

 

