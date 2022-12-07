fbpx
Jamaican MP Phillip Paulwell fined $45,000 in gun loss case

Jamaican MP Phillip Paulwell fined $45,000 in gun loss case
Phillip Paulwell.
By Micaiah Morgan

Jamaican member of parliament for Kingston Eastern and Port Royal, Phillip Paulwell, who was charged for the loss of his licensed firearm has been fined $45,000.

The sentence was handed down in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday after Paulwell pleaded guilty to the criminal negligence charge.

Last month, the director of public prosecutions ruled that Paulwell be charged with losing his licensed firearm through negligence

The MP’s firearm was stolen in July during what he said was an emergency stop.

Phillip Paulwell reported that when he returned to his vehicle, he saw that one of the windows was smashed and the pouch containing his firearm was gone.

The MP said he reported the matter to the police and also provided a full report to the Firearm Licensing Authority.

