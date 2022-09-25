Jamaican Leon ‘Leegates’ McNeil killed at party

The gun attack that claimed the life of 36-year-old Leon ‘Leegates’ McNeil, a well-known Jamaican blogger in Hayes, Clarendon, on Saturday night is a result of an ongoing gang feud, according to the police.

Leegates, who was killed at a party by gunmen, was one of three men killed in two separate gun incidents on Saturday.

It was reported by the Hayes police that at about 8:55 p.m., McNeil was at a party when a group of men approached him and opened gunfire.

The police were called and found McNeil and another patron suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital where McNeil succumbed to his injuries.

The other injured person is hospitalized in stable condition.

It is believed by many social media users that McNeil was killed because of comments he made about a double murder in Portland Cottage in the parish a few hours earlier.

However, police suspect that the attack at the party was the result of an ongoing feud between men in the vicinity.

The blogger, who was the founder of Leegates TV and Entertainment, was prominent in covering the Cocoa Piece, Clarendon mass murder of a mother and her four children in June.

He has also covered several other issues including protests relating to the murder of Donna-Lee Donaldson.