Jamaican high school student gets four years and ten months for killing schoolmate

The 17-year-old William Knibb Memorial High School student who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing 16-year-old Khamal Hall was sentenced to four years and ten months in prison for manslaughter.

Justice Andrea Thomas handed down the ruling in the St. James Circuit Court on Monday.

The defendant, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, was represented by attorney-at-law Marissa Dalrymple-Philibert.

Reports are that the two schoolboys were involved in a fight at the school during the lunch break on Monday, March 21 this year, over a ‘guard’ ring.

Hall, who was a football player on the school’s DaCosta Cup team was stabbed after a knife was reportedly used in the fight.

He was taken to Falmouth Hospital but died while receiving treatment. The attacker was later arrested and subsequently charged.