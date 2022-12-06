fbpx
spot_img
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

Jamaican high school student gets four years and ten months for killing schoolmate

Jamaican high school student gets four years and ten months for killing schoolmate
Kamal Hall
By Micaiah Morgan

The 17-year-old William Knibb Memorial High School student who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing 16-year-old Khamal Hall was sentenced to four years and ten months in prison for manslaughter.

Justice Andrea Thomas handed down the ruling in the St. James Circuit Court on Monday.

The defendant, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, was represented by attorney-at-law Marissa Dalrymple-Philibert.

- Advertisement -

Reports are that the two schoolboys were involved in a fight at the school during the lunch break on Monday, March 21 this year, over a ‘guard’ ring.

Hall, who was a football player on the school’s DaCosta Cup team was stabbed after a knife was reportedly used in the fight.

He was taken to Falmouth Hospital but died while receiving treatment. The attacker was later arrested and subsequently charged.

Previous articleSlower than usual decrease in rainfall predicted for Caribbean region
Next articleRoston Chase fifty unable to prevent WI heavy defeat

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Dominicans voting for new government

Dominicans voting for new government

ENTER NOW!
Click here to view
Skip to content